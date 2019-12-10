LIDGERWOOD CHILDREN GET THEIR CHANCE WITH JOLLY OLD ELF

"You better watch out, you better not pout" ... because Santa Claus is coming to town. Before he rides that sleigh across the world on Christmas Eve, Santa came to Lidgerwood a little early during the city's annual Santa Day celebration.
There were games, crafts, balloon animals, cake walk and so much more happening. And don't forget the food ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.