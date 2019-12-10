Quantcast
LIDGERWOOD CHILDREN GET THEIR CHANCE WITH JOLLY OLD ELF

Brothers Jase Kohoutek, 6, and Grant Kohoutek, 4, took their turn talking to Santa Claus Saturday afternoon during Lidgerwood’s Santa Day. Jase asked for a dirt bike, while Grant wanted a toy motorcycle.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

"You better watch out, you better not pout" ... because Santa Claus is coming to town. Before he rides that sleigh across the world on Christmas Eve, Santa came to Lidgerwood a little early during the city's annual Santa Day celebration.

There were games, crafts, balloon animals, cake walk and so much more happening. And don't forget the food ...

