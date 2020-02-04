Lidgerwood Community Club is truly a NEWSMAKER

This group to be featured in Profile
• Progression happens best when people help people, which is the model adopted by the Lidgerwood Community Club. Their story will be featured in our upcoming Profile, coming out at the end of the month.
• The Lidgerwood Community Club dusted off the ashes of the Lidgerwood Business Association to form a group whose only mission is to better Lidgerwood. The Community Club is in the midst of improving Lidgerwood Pool Park by purchasing 10 new picnic tables and some garbage cans. Four picnic tables have been bought with six more to go, said President Wanda Lesner.
New life in two city events
• Besides improving the Pool Park, which is used every day during the summer, the Community Club also has recreated both Santa and Heritage days here. Santa Day had become something few people attended until the Community Club breathed new life into this venture. The day starts at Popp Hardware, then heads across the street to the Lidgerwood KC Hall for games, food, crafts and of course the opportunity to talk to Santa Claus. Heritage Day had been little more than a parade and ethnic foods, until the Community Club included so many events it is now three days of fun.
Start on Community Club
• Today’s Community Club includes people from all walks of life, even youngsters who want to help their city. You want to peel potatoes or clean tables during Community Club fundraisers like Burger Night and its smorgasbord. Come on down, they accept all comers. Lesner is adamant about making this club inclusive to anyone who wants to help their community.
• “You don’t have to pay to belong,” Lesner said. Sure, the number of members attending meetings is dwindling, but when the call goes out for help at a fundraiser, Community Club members turn out in droves.
