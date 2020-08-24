Cruise Night, the annual “fun evening for a small town,” returned to Lidgerwood Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Whether an old favorite or a hot new thing, there were countless vehicles parked along Wiley Avenue. In a reverse from traditional cruising, it’s the car lovers who travel up and down the road, checking out the vehicles.
“We’ve been doing this for 13 years and it’s gotten a little bigger every year,” Mary Frolek said.
Frolek, who co-founded Cruise Night with her husband, John, said she was unsure how many cars participated in this year’s free community event. She had 150 dash tags on hand at the start of the evening and a handful left when News Monitor visited.
Community groups and Lidgerwood businesses were active during Cruise Night. Passerby could snack on burgers or fried treats in between checking out the vehicles and a few other goods.
“I still love looking at all the cars and meeting all the people,” said Cari Schaecher, proprietor of the Gypsy Creations jewelry shop. “It’s wonderful.”
Jesse Heitkamp, Wahpeton, said he likes a good Corvette.
“I’m thinking of selling my 2005 and going up to a 2013, because you can still afford them. They’re so fun,” Heitkamp said.
John Eichhorn, Wahpeton, brought wife Sandy and the family Ford. A 1941 half-ton pickup, it has been in the Eichhorns’ possession for 35 years.
“We just got it (restored) last year. This is it’s first time out here,” Eichhorn said.
Eichhorn said he was loving Cruise Night.
“There’s a lot of nice cars out here,” he said. “Anything you want. I hope to come back.”
Saying he tried to make local car shows, Eichhorn also said many in Minnesota had been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another longtime car show, in Fargo, inspired the Froleks.
“We always used to go to the Fargo show,” Mary Frolek said. “We decided that we could do that here. It’s just a beautiful evening, just like the old times when we’d come to town on Saturday evenings with the eggs and the cream.”
Sean Morris, Wyndmere, brought daughter Lydia, 9, and son Michael, 11. The family brought along Morris’ father-in-law’s car.
“It’s a great show to attend,” Sean Morris said. “We like to participate in every car show in the area. It’s a great family event with a lot of nice cars.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.