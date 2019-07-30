The Lidgerwood Happy Red Hatters met at Lidgerwood Senior Center for dinner and social time.
Diana Marohl and Sharon Frolek hosted the event.
There were 17 members attending. All enjoyed a dinner of meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fruit and cake.
A good time was had by all.
