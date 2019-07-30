Quantcast
Lidgerwood Happy Red Hatters

Front row, from left: Marilyn Frank, Phyllis Lentz, Ivadell Woytassek, Ruth Novotny, Dorothy Huckle, Genn Kutter and Diana Marohl. Back row, from left: Connie Baker, Ardie Crandall, Elaine Wisnewski, Joanne Allen, Karen Judd, Joan Morke, Romelle Oster, Sharon Frolek, Norma Honl and Bonnie Nelson.

 Submitted

The Lidgerwood Happy Red Hatters met at Lidgerwood Senior Center for dinner and social time.

Diana Marohl and Sharon Frolek hosted the event.

There were 17 members attending. All enjoyed a dinner of meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fruit and cake.

A good time was had by all.

