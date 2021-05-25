Lidgerwood Public School's high school class of 2021 received their diplomas Sunday, May 23. The 14 seniors included, from left, Samuel Arndt, Hailey Arth, Preston Bohnenstingl, Carson Buchholz, Jaida Downs, Faith Frederickson, Salutatorian Drew Frolek, Katie Willprecht, Avery Trittin, Lexi Meyer, Valedictorian Kendra Kaczynski, Brady Henderson, Matthew Heley and Evan Grenz. Following their ceremony, the seniors received a parade with a route including downtown Lidgerwood.
Lidgerwood holds graduation ceremony
