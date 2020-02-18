Lidgerwood's grocery store capital campaign is well underway

The details
Through private and corporate donations, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation is raising funds to build a new grocery store on the site of the former Lidgerwood Market. Community support is needed to meet the goal of raising $1.4 million. The loss of grocery stores in rural communities is at epidemic proportions. Since 2014, 30 full-service grocery stores closed or are no longer full service in 137 North Dakota towns with fewer than 2,100 people, according to North Dakota Electric & Telecommunications Development Center. Long-term effects hit communities that lose their grocery stores — property values decline, other businesses lose traffic and sales, towns wither and die. A grocery store is the anchor to every viable town and city.
What this means to you
Members of the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation are conducting a capital campaign to seek support for a grocery store. One-on-one interviews began in early January with the hope of being done by March 31, said Brian Baldwin, a member of the corporation. Several $20,000 and $10,000 pledges have come in so far. If you are interested in helping or pledging, contact the following board members — Weldon Hoesel at 701-640-4041, Baldwin at 701-640-1966, Ron Heley at 701-640-0026, Darby Harles at 701-640-3303 and Dave Breker at 701-538-4343. This enterprise is non-profit because margins in the grocery business are small, plus a non-profit can apply for grants and 0 percent financing. Donations are tax deductible. Once funds are in place, the corporation hopes to lease the store to an operator, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.