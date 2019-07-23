Lidgerwood’s ties to early space program

During the Apollo program of the 1960s and ‘70s, NASA sent nine missions to the Moon. Six of them landed astronauts safely on the surface, the only times humans have visited another world.
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969 as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission. Fifty years ago NASA reported at 10:56 p.m. EDT Commander Neil A. Armstrong was ready to plant the first human foot on another world. With more than half a billion people watching on TV, he climbed down the ladder and proclaimed, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Pilot Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. joined him shortly, and offered a simple but powerful description of the lunar surface, “magnificent desolation.” They explored the surface for more than two hours, collecting samples and taking photographs.
They left behind an American flag, a patch honoring the fallen Apollo 1 crew and a plaque that read, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon. July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”
Lidgerwood part of space program
While Lidgerwood was far removed from the rush by the U.S. Space Administration to reach the moon 50 years ago, one well-known native was in the thick of things — mathematically speaking.
This story first appeared in the July 24, 1969 edition of the Lidgerwood Monitor:
“Over the week end one of man’s long-cherished dreams was realized when two Americans walked on the surface of the moon, and in a nationally-televised performance, were brought safely from the moon to join the vehicle which had placed them in orbit.
“So far as is known at present, only one Lidgerwood individual has ever had any connection with the national aerospace administration (NASA). She is Dr. Frances Frost Gulick, now an assistant professor of mathematics at Catholic University, Washington, about half a dozen miles from Goddard space flight center, Greenbelt, Md., headquarters for NASA.
“When employed by NASA, she wrote, ‘For centuries man has been intrigued by the earth’s single satellite, the Moon. In preparation for man’s exploration of the surface of the Moon, it is desired to place artificial satellites in an orbit around the Moon. If the satellite is to be near the surface of the moon—and certainly this would seem the best type of orbit—not only the force exerted by the moon and the earth on the satellite must be considered in the Hamiltonian, but also the oblateness of the moon. For, just as in the case of the earth and its artificial satellites, the non-spherical shape of the moon causes the orbital plane of the artificial satellite to rotate.’
“In determining the position of a satellite rotating about a central body, six elements are necessary. To specify the shape of the ellipse of the orbit, the semimajor axis A and the eccentricity E are the given. From these two elements the apocenter Q, the point farthest from the principal focus of the ellipse (Normally the center of the body about which the satellite rotates), and the pericenter P, the point of nearest approach to the principal focus are found by the relations Q equals A (1 plus E) and P equals A (1 minus E).”
This is from “Motion of a Lunar Satellite” and goes on to explain the math involved in orbiting a lunar satellite. Published in “Minnesota Technolog” December 1965, it is a summary of a paper “Long-Term Motion of a Lunar Satellite” published by Goddard Space Flight Center in 1965 and pertains to the mathematics involved in orbiting a satellite. “Minnesota Technolog” is a publication of the University of Minnesota.
“Frances has since moved into the study of ‘function analysis’ and is at present attending with her husband, a mathematics institute in Denmark.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.