Lidgerwood wrapping up citywide assessment

COST — $2.2 million
MEETING DATE — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3
The details
Lidgerwood is finalizing a multi-year, $2.2 million project that replaced or repaired about 96 water main valves throughout the city. Last year crews punched holes in city streets to repair or replace the valves, then had to seal holes and patch streets, followed by chip sealing every city street, said Mayor Dale Krause. This project started in late 2017 and finished last year. Now it’s time to pay the bill. An initial down payment is going to be made by the city, while the remainder will be paid by special assessment, which is why the large legal is found inside today’s News Monitor, Krause said.
What this means to you
A Lidgerwood City Council committee is working on how best to pay for this project. The committee findings will be presented at the Tuesday, Sept. 3 council meeting, Krause said. The committee is working on whether property owners will pay by parcel or square footage, he said. It’s hoped to get the special assessment in place to put on taxes for this year, Krause said. To meet this deadline, the city must approve the measure by the first of October, he said. The down payment comes in part from a 1 percent city sales tax. An exact amount of how much is going to be paid from sales tax funds has not been determined, Krause said.
