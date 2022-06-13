More than a dozen lifesavers were on hand Tuesday, June 7 to receive their recognition from the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
Jill Breuer, 9-1-1 and communications manager, was joined by Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht to present the Lifesaver Awards given in recognition of recent quick, efficient, professional and compassionate aid.
“On April 1, at about 8:15 a.m. in Dwight, Tony Phillips had a medical emergency,” Breuer said. “Jake Snyder from ABU Trailers called 9-1-1. Lori Lack had them start CPR right away. Tony was unconscious and needed CPR.”
Members of the Dwight Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, also assisted in the emergency situation. They were joined by ABU employees and Richland County Communications staff.
“Deputy Steven Nelk and first responders from the Dwight Fire Department were dispatched and responded, along with Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge,” Breuer said.
Phillips was alert when the ambulance arrived, Breuer said. He was able to attend the Lifesaver Awards ceremony. Recipients received everything from plaques to certificates to pins. Honorees and recognized individuals included:
• Dwight Fire Department — Chief Andy Gregor, 1st Assistant Chief Luke Kasowski, 2nd Assistant Chief Dane Holweger and first responders Cole DeFries, E.J. Garner, Max Glueckert, Cortney Mann, Brett Pietron, Michelle Rossow and Andrew Rowland; DeFries and Garner were absent from the in-person ceremony
• ABU Trailers — Tony Phillips, Kevin Awender, John Kiley and Jake Snyder
• Richland County — Dispatcher Lori Lack and Deputy Steven Nelk; Nelk was absent from the in-person ceremony
• Ambulance Service Inc. — Paramedics Adam Clark and Lacie Nyberg; both were absent from the in-person ceremony
“It just goes to show that it takes a lot of people to save a life,” Breuer said.
Following the awards, commissioners learned that Community Prevention Coordinator Ariel Johnson, Richland County Public Health, has submitted her resignation. Johnson, whose resignation is effective Thursday, June 30, is the incoming finance director for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“I’ll be fortunate enough to be training under my predecessor, Laurie Christiensen,” Johnson said. “It’ll be a different role but a new challenge with more leadership opportunities.”
The commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with seeking a new community prevention coordinator, which is considered a vital public health position.
“(Coordinators manage) our Drug Free Communities grant, $125,000 per year, and Tobacco Prevention grant, $81,852 per year,” Commissioner Tim Campbell wrote to his fellow board members. “If Ariel’s position and the other coordinator position we have requested remain vacant, we will end up turning back more than $200,000 in grants to the state and federal government.”
Richland County is hopeful that both vacancies will be filled. The intent is to continue providing services to communities while also stimulating the local economy, Campbell wrote.
In her nearly seven years with Richland County, Johnson has been at the forefront of activities including the Project YES Coalition. Project YES, which has a stated mission of preventing all forms of underage substance abuse, has spread awareness through methods including locally-created sail signs along Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park.
“Together we have accomplished great things and I am proud to have been even a small part of that success,” Johnson wrote.
Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations. Pfizer’s vaccine for youth under age 5 and Moderna’s vaccine for youth under age 6 are scheduled to be discussed Wednesday, June 15 by an independent review board with the Food and Drug Administration.
“If this vaccines are authorized by the FDA, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet shortly after. From there, the CDC could choose to recommend the vaccines. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines could be available in North Dakota beginning the week of June 20,” Carlson said.
The public is reminded that Richland County Public Health continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. A NAAT testing machine, providing a more sensitive form of testing than the traditional rapid antigen test, was recently provided to Richland County by the North Dakota Department of Health. NAAT tests are offered by appointment.
“Individuals can call us to schedule a test,” Carlson said. “We continue to provide at-home COVID-19 rapid test kids and KN95 masks. These can be picked up free of charge at our office during normal business hours.”
