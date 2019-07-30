Quantcast
Lincoln State breaks ground at Lidgerwood

Pictured at the groundbreaking are Lidgerwood Mayor Dale Krause, Lincoln State Bank President Bob Wurl, LSB’s Brian Baldwin, Fred Morin, the grandson of Richard L. Healy, Karen (Healy) Hurwitt, Teri Wieber, Amanda Helmer, Michael Comstock and Bruce Dockter. Hurwitt serves on the bank’s board of directors, Comstock and Dockter represent Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, the general contractor for the project.

 Submitted

Construction began recently on an 865-square-foot addition to Lincoln State Bank’s facility in Lidgerwood. Groundbreaking for the building addition was May 31.

The addition at 39 Wiley Avenue North will nearly double the available space of the existing building. Two private offices and area to provide additional safe deposit boxes to customers, breakroom and storage area make up the addition.

“The community’s response and support of independent community banking enables us to expand our facility and products, providing financial services in an environment our customers deserve. This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers and the community” said Bob Wurl, president and CEO of Lincoln State Bank.

Lincoln State’s Lidgerwood branch opened in February 2003.

Chartered in 1903, Lincoln State Bank is a independent community bank based in Hankinson, with branches in Wyndmere and Lidgerwood. The Healy family chartered the bank in Glenburn, then moved the charter to Hankinson in 1935. Members of the Healy family participated in Lincoln State’s groundbreaking ceremony held May 31.

