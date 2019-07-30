Lincoln State breaks ground at Lidgerwood

Construction began recently on an 865-square-foot addition to Lincoln State Bank’s facility in Lidgerwood. Groundbreaking for the building addition was May 31.
The addition at 39 Wiley Avenue North will nearly double the available space of the existing building. Two private offices and area to provide additional safe deposit boxes to customers, breakroom and storage area make up the addition.
“The community’s response and support of independent community banking enables us to expand our facility and products, providing financial services in an environment our customers deserve. This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers and the community” said Bob Wurl, president and CEO of Lincoln State Bank.
Lincoln State’s Lidgerwood branch opened in February 2003.
Chartered in 1903, Lincoln State Bank is a independent community bank based in Hankinson, with branches in Wyndmere and Lidgerwood. The Healy family chartered the bank in Glenburn, then moved the charter to Hankinson in 1935. Members of the Healy family participated in Lincoln State’s groundbreaking ceremony held May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.