Lloyd Joseph Wieser, 76, Manchaca, Texas, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Austin Texas. Lloyd was born Oct. 1, 1943 in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Joseph Francis Wieser and Evelyn Frances Eichhorn Wieser.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Harrell Funeral Home, Kyle, Texas. Catholic Deacon Reyes Garza will be officiating. Burial will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park, Austin, Texas.
Lloyd graduated Valedictorian at Hankinson High School in 1961. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University, Fargo, in 1965. He worked his entire career as an engineer at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company. One of the projects he worked on at Lockheed was the Hexagon spy satellite program.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Judith Wieser, Manchaca; his son and wife, Scott and Laura Wieser, Buda, Texas, and their adult children, Jessamy Ann Sammons, Valerie Nicole Juarez and Erin Elizabeth Davis; many other in-law children and grandchildren; one brother, Vance (Kathie) Wieser; and two sisters: Joanne (Herb) Prochnow and Joan (Jan) Vagts.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Wieser-Bladow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.