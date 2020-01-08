Quantcast

Local Dollars for Scholars chapter receives $1,000

Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars utilized the game plinko for a fundraiser at a recent home girls basketball game.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars received a $1,000 donation from Bank of North Dakota to distribute as a scholarship. Notably, this chapter hosts Scholarship Power Hour, College Application Day and Financial Aid Night in 2019, qualifying it for the donation.

This year, the chapter plans to distribute college scholarships to local high school students and recent graduates attending college. Events such as Invest in Our Youth Club and bingo at home basketball games increase the funds available for students.

Individuals and families may donate directly to the local chapter. You may do so by sending a donation to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 272, Hankinson, ND 58041.

Members of the Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars board are Robyn German, Kari Foertsch, Melissa Gaukler, Adam Wahler, Melanie Herding, Sam Hernandez, Christina Monilaws, Diane Mauch, Danielle Hubrig, Amanda Lingen, Kristi Jean, Jeff Stein and Darwin Kratcha.

