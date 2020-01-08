Local Dollars for Scholars chapter receives $1,000

Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars received a $1,000 donation from Bank of North Dakota to distribute as a scholarship. Notably, this chapter hosts Scholarship Power Hour, College Application Day and Financial Aid Night in 2019, qualifying it for the donation.
This year, the chapter plans to distribute college scholarships to local high school students and recent graduates attending college. Events such as Invest in Our Youth Club and bingo at home basketball games increase the funds available for students.
Individuals and families may donate directly to the local chapter. You may do so by sending a donation to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 272, Hankinson, ND 58041.
Members of the Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars board are Robyn German, Kari Foertsch, Melissa Gaukler, Adam Wahler, Melanie Herding, Sam Hernandez, Christina Monilaws, Diane Mauch, Danielle Hubrig, Amanda Lingen, Kristi Jean, Jeff Stein and Darwin Kratcha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.