High achievement in high school sports can often be seen in stats. A player who consistently scores, finding the game winning play at the last second, or a team that is able to make it to state tournaments are examples.
However, achievement for teams doesn’t just happen in games. A key part of high school sports is the high school itself. Academic achievement in school is a big aspect of achievement as a team.
In recognition of these achievements, the North Dakota High School Activities Association gives out Team Scholar Awards to teams that have been able to work hard both in their games and in their classrooms.
In order to qualify for the award, a team must maintain a cumulative 3.20 grade point average. In December, many teams were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement, including multiple local teams.
With a cumulative GPA of 3.58, the Sargent Central/Lidgerwood/Oakes team was given this award. They were only one of only three girls cross country teams in the state to receive it in the month of December. The coach for this team is Sheila Anderson. The team took 20th at the state tournament in October. Senior Dreah Frolek finished seventh overall with a time of 20:08.52.
The next team honored was the Hankinson-Lidgerwood girls golf team, which held a cumulative GPA of 3.79. The three-person team started the season by hosting the Hankinson Lidgerwood Invite on Aug. 12, 2021. The team went on to attend 10 other invites throughout the season. Hankinson-Lidgerwood girls golf is coached by Mark Wisnewski.
Lidgerwood saw another team receive the award as the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood volleyball team held a cumulative GPA of 3.60.
“I’m very proud of our team for achieving the team scholar award this past season. The group of girls that we have are hard working and strive toward doing their best in whatever they do. I’m happy to have both schools with great staff to help our student athletes achieve this accomplishmen,” Wyndmere/Lidgerwood Volleyball Coach Tanner Carlson said.
The team finished with a record of 6-19 overall last season. This saw them end at 9th in the region.
For the boys teams, the Hankinson football team was given the award with a cumulative GPA of 3.36. The team, coached by Jason Monilaws, finished the 2021 season 4-4, with dominating wins over Griggs-Midkota and Tri-State before ending their season with a one score loss to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood which went on to make it to the second round of playoffs in the 9B division.
With athletic achievements honored through stats and trophies, it can be easy to forget the academic side of high school sports. Thanks to awards like the Team Scholars Award, students are able to be recognized for their efforts on and off the field.
