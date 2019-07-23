Lois Pearl Stallman, 90

Lois Pearl (Jensen) Stallman, 90, Moorhead, Minnesota, (formerly of Barney, North Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, and Mesa, Arizona) died early Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at Lilac Homes Memory Care, Moorhead.
Visitation with the family was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Boulger Funeral Home chapel, with her memorial service following at 2 p.m. Per their wishes, mom has been cremated, and her ashes will be buried beside Dad’s at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, in Mandan, North Dakota.
Lois was born at home on Oct. 20, 1928, in Wyndmere Township, North Dakota, to Marius Lee and Grace (Millard) Jensen. She graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1946. In 1971, at age 43, she graduated from what is now North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a licensed practical nursing degree. Mom was very proud of this accomplishment.
In 1942 Mom met a good looking guy, in Wyndmere outside the show hall on a Saturday night. She was 14 and immediately knew he was the one. Tom went to war and fought in some of the most horrific battles in the Pacific Theatre. Mom always said she didn’t know why, but she knew he’d come home. Lois waited for him, and then married that good looking man, Thomas Robert Stallman, on Oct. 30, 1946, at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Wyndmere. She was 18. After their marriage, mom received her teaching certificate and taught school at several local country schools.
Lois and Tom were the parents of five children: Terrill (Jane Grahn), Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Patrick (Margie Frick), Rochester, Minnesota, Timothy, Fargo, North Dakota, Renee (Guy) Sander, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Gerard (Doreen Lenssen), Billings, Montana.
After mom received her nursing degree, she worked for several years at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, mostly on the geriatric floor. These were cherished times for her that she never forgot.
Lois and Tom lived for over 40 years just outside of Barney, where dad farmed. In the later years he worked for Sen. Quentin Burdick, in Fargo. Mom managed the daily lives of their five kids. They were members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Mooreton, North Dakota. In 1983, they moved to Fargo, where life was a little easier for dad to get to work. After dad’s retirement they bought a home in Mesa, where they wintered. They summered at their daughter’s home in West Fargo. After dad’s death in 2004, Lois moved to Riverview Place in Fargo. During her good years, she loved to play bridge and always beat everyone at Scrabble. Mom was a voracious reader and often took seven books each Wednesday when the Fargo Library came to Riverview. Dementia slowly took her mind. In 2016 she needed more concentrated care, so we moved her to Lilac Homes Memory Care, in south Moorhead. Mom continued to read up to 10 books a week and could remember all of them. At times mom couldn’t remember our names, but if a repeat book was ever brought to her, she raised her voice, much to the consternation of the staff. They learned quickly. Reading was truly her passion, and God granted her very good eyes. In March she stopped reading, and that was the beginning of the end. We knew things were changing.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses (listed earlier); her nine grandchildren: Nikki (Nat) Willgohs, Joe (Karri Gorter) Stallman, and Karra (Nate) Krump, Amy (Bill) Fouks and Adam Stallman and fiancée Sharon Su, Guy (Melissa Fenech) Sander II and Joseph Sander and life partner Kimberly Metzger, Emily and Ally Stallman; and her 13 great-grandchildren; Lyndsey (Zach) Staskywicz, Rachel and Ryan Willgohs, Reese and Grady Stallman, Corbin and Berit Krump, Madelyn and Conner Fouks, and Kathryn, Olivia, Ivy and Rowan Sander.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas; her parents, Marius and Grace Jensen; her two brothers: Richard and Ross (Lucian Moulsoff) Jensen; her very beloved Aunt Pearl Millard, and her cherished granddaughter Casey Louise Stallman, four-year-old daughter of Jerry and Dee Stallman, who succumbed to brain cancer.
The family would like to thank Riverview Place, Fargo, for their 12 years of wonderful care, and Lilac Homes Assisted Living Memory Care and Gina & Bill Larson, Moorhead, for their exceptional compassion and loving care for mom for the last three years, along with Hospice of the Red River Valley for making mom’s last weeks the most comfortable as possible.
Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo, handled funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.