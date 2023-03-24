Luick pronoun bill passes in both ND houses

North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, seen during a recent 'Coffee with Legislators' event. The next such event will take place Saturday, April 1 in Hankinson.

 News Monitor file photo

With a 60-32 vote Wednesday, March 22, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 2231. Introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, the bill’s concerns include school policies on expressed gender.

“Unless otherwise required by law, a board of a school district, a public school, or a teacher in a public school may not adopt a policy or practice regarding expressed gender, provide or authorize classroom instruction recognizing expressed gender, or provide or require professional development recognizing expressed gender,” the bill states.



