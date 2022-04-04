Election season continues to take shape in Richland County, North Dakota, and across the state.
While the North Dakota primary is still just over two months away, on June 14, 2022, and the state and national general election is not until November, two significant late winter events have taken place.
The 2022 North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention was held March 24-27 virtually and in Minot, North Dakota. It was followed by the 2022 North Dakota Republican Convention, held April 1-2 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Both conventions were attended by local leaders.
“Despite the disorganization of the way things went out there, the turnout was pretty much what I expected it to be,” state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said about his party’s convention.
Because of redistricting, North Dakota District 25 now consists of all of Richland County and the southeastern-most portion of Sargent County, North Dakota. District 25’s party in Bismarck consisted of 56 delegates and two alternates.
“We actually got into a little bit of a problem, because they didn’t have enough seats for us,” Luick recalled. “We were moved to the back of the civic center floor. Well, later, we spoke up and got moved right to the front of the floor. That worked out, even if it was not so good to start with.”
A record-breaking more than 2,300 delegates are reported to have attended the 2022 North Dakota Republican convention. The event’s big news was that U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., withstood a bid from former state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7, to receive endorsement for another six years in the U.S. Senate.
“Becker conceded the race to Hoeven and said he will not continue on to the June primary election,” Forum News Service reported.
North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, who also attended the convention, reflected on her fellow party members’ engagement with the issues.
“I think there’s more involvement, more awareness,” she said. “I would also say that a large percentage of the people statewide don’t necessarily follow what happens in Bismarck and what the mood is there.”
North Dakota’s largest overall issues, Schreiber-Beck said, include property taxes. At the same time, she observed how the state is generally “not in a bad place” when it comes to economics, singling out how communities are identifying or addressing matters like workforce development, housing and infrastructure.
The June 14 primary is expected to determine which three of four local Republican candidates will be on November’s ballot. Along with Luick, who does not face a state senate challenger within his party, there are North Dakota House candidates Schreiber-Beck, Kathy Skroch and Jason Heitkamp. Skroch and Heitkamp previously served as a state representative and state senator, respectively, for the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26. Only two out of the local Republicans’ three House candidates will advance to November as final party candidates alongside Luick.
Luick and his running mates will face local Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidates Jim Dotzenrod and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. Dotzenrod is a former state senator for the now-redistricted District 26. It is unknown whether he and Mitskog will name a final running mate by the Monday, April 11 candidate filing deadline. In the meantime, both Dotzenrod and Mitskog have been talking about the issues.
“I will certainly continue to be a voice for the citizens and work on issues including improving access to childcare, our workforce needs and continuing to work on diversifying our ag sector,” Mitskog said previously. “I will also work on increasing our funding for local infrastructure including roads and bridges.”
Look to News Monitor for continued election coverage.
