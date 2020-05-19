Lynn Eldon Strege, 81, Fargo, North Dakota, formally of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice.
A private family service was held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home. A recording of the service was posted to Boulger Funeral Home’s website. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Lynn was born Jan. 2, 1939 in Lidgerwood, to Harry and Esther (Kuehn) Strege. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church (rural) Lidgerwood, confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, graduated from Lidgerwood Public School in 1957 and served two years in the U.S. Army. After an honorary discharge, he located to Hopkins, Minnesota, worked for Red Owl Bakery and Fabri Tek Circuits. His job with Fabri Tek Circuits transferred him to Rapid City, South Dakota, and Baldwin, Wisconsin. In 1970, the family moved to Lidgerwood to take over the family farm after his father retired. They farmed for 30 years and retired in 2000. In 2005 they moved to Fargo and became members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
He married Arla (Hendrickson) Strege on April 28, 1962. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary with family. To this union, daughters, Cheryl and Rene,’ were born. Lynn enjoyed playing cards, bingo, fishing, hunting, golfing and traveling, including an Alaskan cruise and trip to Maui, Hawaii, with family for their 50th anniversary. He also volunteered for the VA, Dakota Boys Ranch and his church.
He is survived by wife, Arla Strege; daughters: Cheryl (David) Lueker, Thompson, North Dakota, Rene’ Strege, Grand Forks, North Dakota; two grandsons: David Jr., Peoria, Arizona, Jonny (Heather); five great-grandchildren of Hatton, North Dakota; sister, Karen (Richard) Carrington, Apple Valley, Minnesota; one aunt; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Strege; brother and sister-in-law, Harris and Lois Strege; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are preferred to Red River Valley Hospice, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses of the VA Hospital for their wonderful care and to the RRV Hospice for their comforting care.
Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, were in charge of funeral arrangements.
