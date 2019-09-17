Quantcast
GAME OF THE WEEK

M-P-C-G and Tigers

WHY THIS GAME?

It is not too soon to start thinking about 9-man playoffs in football’s fifth week. Undefeated in Region 1, MayPort-Clifford-Galesburg is the Tiger’s Homecoming foe.

PATRIOT PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Junior quarterback Sawyer Satrom leads the Patriots, alongside brother Sammy Satrom. As one Region 1 coach said recently, “One Satrom on the field is enough.”

TIGER PLAYERS TO WATCH:

This is the third year junior quarterback Derick Carl has led the Tigers. He is a threat in the air and on the ground. Carl is quick in the pocket and sees well downfield to find receivers.

