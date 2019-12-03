Made alive in Jesus Christ through Ephesians 2

Ephesians 2
2 As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, 2 in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient. 3 All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh[a] and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath. 4 But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved. 6 And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, 7 in order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus. 8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— 9 not by works, so that no one can boast. 10 For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.
Jew and Gentile Reconciled
11 Therefore, remember that formerly you who are Gentiles by birth and called “uncircumcised” by those who call themselves “the circumcision” (which is done in the body by human hands)— 12 remember that at that time you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world. 13 But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far away have been brought near by the blood of Christ.
14 For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility, 15 by setting aside in his flesh the law with its commands and regulations. His purpose was to create in himself one new humanity out of the two, thus making peace, 16 and in one body to reconcile both of them to God through the cross, by which he put to death their hostility. 17 He came and preached peace to you who were far away and peace to those who were near. 18 For through him we both have access to the Father by one Spirit.
Change for sinners 2:1-10
1. Give at least four or five different phrases that describe sinners from verse 1-3.
2. Describe the sinner’s condition from Romans 1:18; John 3:36.
3. According to verse 4, who took the initiative to change our sinful condition?
4. Write out verse 4-5, substituting your name for the personal pronouns.
5. From verse 6-7, give phrases that reveal the dramatic change in a sinner’s condition by contrasting them with the phrases from verse 1-3.
6. Put into your own words what is necessary in order to truly change. verse 8-9.
7. Do you think politics or our government can truly change sinners…from God’s perspective? Explain your reasoning based on these verses.
8. Who were the “Gentiles” in verse 11 and who do they represent today?
9. Give at least three phrases that describe our spiritual status. Verse 12.
10. Because of our original status, what was our spiritual condition? Verse 12.
11. What dramatic change is described in verse 13? Who brought it about, and how was it accomplished? Verse 13 and also John 5:24.
How is this change in status referred to in John 1:12? 15:15? Romans 8:17? Galatians 3:29? 4:7? Ephesians 3:6? 2:19? 1 Peter 2:10? Acts 26:18?
What is one result of this change, repeatedly referred to in v. 14-15, and twice in v. 17? Describe it in your own words.
Do you think peace in the human heart can be achieved through politics or legislation? Explain your answer.
