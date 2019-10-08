Make-A-Wish is happily transforming N.D. lives

An unprecedented 51 wish children were granted their one true wish through Make-A-Wish® North Dakota this year.
Each child faces a critical illness qualifying them to receive a wish. In addition, children must be between the ages of 2 1/2 and younger than 18 years old. They also may not have already received a grant from Make-A-Wish or another wish granting organization.
“While we wish there were no childhood illnesses whatsoever, we are honored to grant so many wishes this year and to be part of these wonderful young lives,” said Billi Jo Zielinski, Make-A-Wish North Dakota president and CEO. “Make-A-Wish gives kids the opportunity to dream big, to have a respite from the confines of their illness, and to feel the support from the community around them. That is what truly changes lives.”
Since its inception in 1980, volunteers and staff across the country witnessed firsthand the power of a wish. A wish puts decision-making power in the hands of the child when most likely their illness has taken a lot of decisions away. It can return some of the joy and wonder.
typically associated with childhood. Children can imagine what is possible and experience it come true.
A granted wish has proven to be transformational in the life of a child, and something that propels them forward toward their future. In fact, new research is affirming this notion, indicating that children who receive a granted wish do better in their medical journeys than children who do not.
Just as most childhood illnesses do not discriminate based on factors like race, gender, ethnicity or financial position, Make-A-Wish aims to reach every eligible child. In North Dakota, it is estimated that 50 children are diagnosed each year with a qualifying illness. Therefore, we put our efforts into ensuring the medical community and the public at-large are aware of our organization and the strength and hope granted wishes can provide children so that any potentially eligible child is referred to Make-A-Wish.
Wishes are granted by volunteer wish granters across the state, who are paired with a wish child to discover the child’s one true wish and help bring that wish to reality. Wishes are funded entirely through the private support of individuals, groups, corporations and organizations. Make-A-Wish does not receive any state or federal funding. The average wish cost is $12,700 ($7,500 cash and $5,200 in-kind goods and services).
For more information about Make-A-Wish, to refer a child, volunteer or make a financial contribution, please visit: www.northdakota.wish.org, or call 701.280.9474.
