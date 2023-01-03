Make your Citizen of the Year nominations today

News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich and the most recent Daily News Citizen of the Year, the late Norma Nosek, seen earlier in 2022.

 News Monitor file photos

When you nominate someone to be the News Monitor’s and Daily News’ Citizen of the Year, you’re doing something special.

You’re adding to the story of the Twin Towns Area and the Southern Red River Valley. You’re helping your friends and neighbors know more about our friends and neighbors.

The most recent News Monitor Citizen of the Year, Samantha Vosberg, right, and Klostreich, seen earlier in 2022.


