Marion Mae Busta, 91

Marion Mae (Bladow) Busta passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 91.
Visitation was held from 1-43 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, followed by the 3 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Marion Mae Bladow was born May 23, 1928 at Hankinson, North Dakota, the daughter of Fred and Elsie (Miller) Bladow. Marion graduated from Hankinson High school. She was united in marriage to Gilbert Busta on July 13, 1947. Gilbert passed away Oct. 14, 2000.
Marion loved sewing, making many quilts. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing counted cross stitch. She loved to play cards and dance. She and Gilbert loved to travel and visited many places. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary from 1947 until her death and was very active in the club until she was no longer able. She was a charter member of the Better Living Homemakers, a member of Lidgerwood Senior Citizens, St. Boniface Christian Mothers and Red Hats. She was president of the resident council at St. Catherine’s Living Center for many years.
She is survived by her children: David (Carol) Busta, Chetek Wisconsin, Naomi (Russell) Bellin, Lidgerwood, Daniel (Carolyn) Busta, Watertown South Dakota, Dale (Sue Kadoun) Busta, Fargo, North Dakota, Nancy (Doug) Glarum, Underwood Minnesota, Dean (Stacy) Busta, Breckenridge Minnesota, and Nadean (Todd Seefeldt) Kovarik, Milbank South Dakota; grandchildren: Dawn (Tim) Knutson, David Busta, Renata (John) Anderson, LaRessa (Brad) Mattson, Donavon (Anita) Busta, Shane (Stacey) Busta, Sadie (Jim) Duerr, Megan (Joe) Zacher, Brent Glarum, Brandon Hansey and Chandra Kovarik; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Paul (Laverne) Bladow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Arnold, Elroy, Orville and Gorman; granddaughter, Breanna Bellin; and great-grandson, Owen Knutson.
The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s Living Center and CHI Hospice for the excellent care provided.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
