Mark J. Motis, 87, of Devils Lake, formerly of Minnewaukan and Hankinson, all in North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Funeral services for Mark were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, with Masonic Rites. Military honors were accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Marine Corp. Burial was held at the Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson, on Saturday afternoon.
Mark Joseph Motis was born on Aug. 27, 1931 in Hankinson, the son of Steven and Clara (Gereskze) Motis. He was reared and educated in Hankinson, graduating from St. Francis Academy there. He furthered his education at Valley City State Teacher’s College, Valley City, North Dakota, where he earned his bachelor’s of science degree in education. He later earned his master’s degree in education from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.
Mark’s college days would be interrupted by the call to serve his country with the U.S. Marine Corp. He entered the service on May 21, 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict stateside and also in Korea. He was honorably discharged from active duty May 20, 1954 with the rank of PFC.
Mark was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Coppin in 1957 and they were the proud parents of four children, Charles, Beth, Clarissa and Kristie. Shirley died in 1977.
Mark taught in several locations including Koror, Palau Island, Wake Island in the Pacific, and the North Dakota communities of Hampden, Mayville, Belcourt and Fort Totten. Before his retirement from teaching in 1982, Mark served as an elementary principal for seven years. After retirement, Mark was an insurance agent for Horace Mann.
In his later years, Mark would make Minnewaukan and Devils Lake his home. He was blessed to have many years of companionship with Mary Miller until her passing and was blessed to once again find love and was united in marriage to Adelene Turkula on Oct. 18, 2013.
Mark was always active in his community, several service and sports organizations. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with cars and singing. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge No. 21 and in June 2019 received an Honorary Past North Dakota Grand Master Award. He also enjoyed membership in the Eagles, Elks, VFW and Minnewaukan American Legion Post No. 86. He was a supporter of Lake Region Anglers, Lake Region Sportsman and the NRA. He also gave his time and talent to Odd Fellows, Rebekah and Eastern Star.
Mark valued his relationships with family and friends. His home was always open and he enjoyed hosting all who visited.
Mark is survived by his wife, Adelene; son, Charles (Kim) Motis, Bismarck, North Dakota; daughters: Beth Motis, Northglenn, Colorado, Clarissa Barker, Longmont, Colorado, and Kristie (Philip) Fehrenbacher, Buda, Texas; grandchildren: Kari and Zach Motis, Jennifer, Susan and Daniel Levy, Ben, Christopher and Lucas Barker and Kennedy and Madelyn Fehrenbacher; sisters-in-law: Arlene Motis and Darlene Motis; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; grandson, Nicholas Barker; sisters: Agnes Mackove, Aquelia Jaeger and Margaret Hinrichs; and brothers: William, John, Luke and Allan Motis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Minnewaukan American Legion Post No. 86 or Devils Lake Masonic Lodge No. 21.
Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, handled arrangements.
