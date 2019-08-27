Quantcast
NEWSMAKER

Master gardener talks you through the blueberry blues

JASON GOLTZ

Why is Jason Goltz in the news?

• North Dakota State University Master Gardener Jason Goltz is a regular contributor to our Southern Valley Living Magazine. In the fall issue found in today’s News Monitor, Goltz talks about finding bare root blueberry bushes while shopping.

• Soil in the southern Red River Valley is acidic, making it difficult to grow blueberries, so Goltz offers another option to this fruit-bearing shrub.

Here is a hardier option

• Try growing haskaps, otherwise known as Honeyberries. Haskaps are an excellent substitute for the more well-known blueberry, Goltz says. Haskaps resemble blueberries in appearance, although more elongated. They grow in a wide range of low to high pH soils in cold climates. They are one fruit whose blossoms can handle a hard frost.

• When choosing haskaps, he recommends reading through information from the Northern Hardy Fruit Evaluation Project.

In Goltz’s own words

• “We have more options for planting fruit bearing shrubs than most people think. Adding these hardy shrubs to your landscape provide not only the obvious benefit of a tasty, late summer fruit crop, but they also offer aesthetics. Although the shrubs will flower for a short time, the small off-white, trumpet-shaped blossoms add to an early spring landscape.”

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

