Mauch ends her girls basketball career as the Region 1 senior athlete of year

Hankinson’s Jasmin Mauch was named the Region 1 Senior Athlete of the Year at the close of the regional tournament on Friday, Feb. 28.
Mauch is a four-year starter for the Pirates. Mauch’s talent was noticed early as she was moved onto the varsity team as an eighth grader, said coach Tony Herder.
“Jasmin has meant a great deal to our girls’ basketball program. She has seen ample varsity playing time since her eighth grade year and has started every game since her freshman year,” Herder said.
Mauch’s work ethic is second to none, he said. She is also one of the best passing post players Herder has ever seen, he said.
“She is a very smart player and has a great understanding of our basketball concepts. The phrase ‘coach on the floor’ describes Jasmin perfectly,” Herder said, who has watched this player blossom into a Region 1 scoring threat the past four years.
She is the daughter of Joe and Stacey Mauch of Hankinson.
