BASKETBALL BRIEFS

Mauch sisters lead Pirates past Cadets

Kya Mauch

In a game that went back and forth, Hankinson girls buckled down in the fourth quarter to sweep past Sargent Central 52-32.

“Our girls did a great job of breaking the press and finishing with shots at the rim,” said Pirate coach Tony Herder.

Sophomore forward Kya Mauch led all scorers with 19 points, while teammate and sister Jasmin Mauch had 18.

