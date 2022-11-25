May trial scheduled for deadly crash case

A May 2023 trial has been scheduled for Roberto Corona Eguiza, 41, the Veblen, South Dakota, man who faces two class B felony charges related to a May 2022 deadly crash in Richland County, North Dakota.

Eguiza has been charged with two class B felony counts of duty in an accident involving death, News Monitor previously reported. His case most recently came before Richland County District Court on Nov. 10, 2022.



Tags