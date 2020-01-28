Quantcast

MEDENWALDT TO PLAY FOR VCSU

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
MEDENWALDT TO PLAY FOR VCSU
Buy Now

Hunter Medenwaldt is shown here with his parents Tracy and Aaron Medenwaldt, all of Hankinson.

 Photo courtesy Aaron Medenwaldt

Hankinson senior Hunter Medenwaldt recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Valley City State University this fall.

He was a big part of Hankinson's defensive and offensive line this past season.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories