BIRTHS

Meet one of Hankinson's newest additions — Kolter Eldon Medenwaldt

Kolter Eldon Medenwaldt

 Submitted

Baby boy, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 21 inches long, KOLTER ELDON MEDENWALDT, was born Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sanford Family Birth Center, Fargo, to Aaron and Tracy Medenwaldt of Hankinson. Kolter was welcomed home by his big brothers Hunter, Oaklee and Buxten, and by his big sisters, Shylin, Lilian, Cammeo and Rhubee. Grandparents are Scott and Renee Rossow of Wahpeton. Great-grandma is Glennys Medenwaldt of Wahpeton.

