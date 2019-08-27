Melvin Fenske, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, Aug. 23 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, followed by his 10 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. The Rev. Lyle Kath officiated the service. Burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Great Bend, North Dakota.
Melvin was born on Aug. 15, 1923 in Brandenburg Township, rural Hankinson, North Dakota, son of Erich and Verna (Rhoda) Fenske. He was baptized in Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, and confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
Melvin served as a Sea Bee in the Navy from 1944-48 where he made many lifelong friends. On June 9, 1948, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Krueger in Great Bend. They farmed south of Great Bend before retiring to Wahpeton in 1981.
Melvin was a devout Missouri Synod Lutheran and held many offices in the church and Lutheran Layman’s League. He was a Gideon and spoke in most of the local churches to support the ministries. Both Melvin and Lorraine went to Latvia, Russia, to do volunteer work with the Lutheran Hour Ministries. It was also during that time they helped form the North Dakota chapter of the Orphan Grain Train.
Melvin is survived by his daughters: LoAnn Loepp and Lois Fenske, Wahpeton; grandchildren: Matt (Jenni) Randall, Rugby, North Dakota, Mike Loepp, Wahpeton, and Amanda (Dylan) Heger, West Fargo, North Dakota; great-grandchildren: Haylee, Andee and Maddee Randall, Rugby; brother: Orville Fenske, Wahpeton, Marvin Fenske, Fargo, North Dakota, and Lawrence (Rita) Fenske, Williamsville, New York; sister, Irene Olson, Fargo; sister-in-law Laurel Fenske, Hankinson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine; son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Sharon Fenske; son-in-law, John Loepp; and his brother, Harold Fenske.
A special thank you to the staff of Siena Court, St. Catherine’s Living Center and CHI Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave Melvin.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
