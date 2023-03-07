While getting older isn’t a bad thing by any account, many agree that the cognitive decline often exacerbated by dementia can be exceptionally challenging.

Recent studies by Columbia University researchers found that 10% of people more than 65 years old have dementia, while another 22% experience mild cognitive impairment. These numbers increase threefold among people in their 90s. With one in 10 seniors experiencing dementia and more experiencing mental impairment, it’s important to know the facts and options for care.



Wilkin County Reporter

