Mike Paczkowski, 94, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, surrounded by his wife and daughter.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, followed by a 10 a.m. celebration of life service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. The Rev. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Mike’s ashes will be scattered on the land.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Michael Raymond Paczkowski was born to Stanley and Mary (Kula) Paczkowski on Sept. 8, 1925 in Kensal, North Dakota. In 1941 his family relocated to a farm south of Cayuga, North Dakota. He was a farmer all his life and worked winters in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles working as a foreman changing plants over to natural gas. Regardless of what season it was, you could always find Michael farming.
He married Geraldine Margaret Braatz Wall on June 3, 1972, in Veblen, South Dakota, at St. John’s Church where they were members. Gerry and Mike took trips to many countries. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and Elks Club. He was on the Sargent County Water Board and Genseo Elevator Board.
Michael liked to hunt, fish, garden, play Black Jack and watch sports. His favorite teams were the Twins and Bison.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Paczkowski; son, Randolph (Mary Jo) Wall; daughter, Sandra (Dana) Banish; brother, Peter (Eleanor) Paczkowski; sister, Florence McCracken; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Packowski; brothers: Leo and Archie Paczkowski; sisters: Leona Backer, Louise Duerr, Grace Marko, and Berdella Backer; and his sons: Tim and Terry Wall.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, handled arrangements.
