Millennials are choosing to live in N.D.

North Dakota is the only state in the U.S. growing younger this decade, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota’s median age dropped from 37 in 2010 to 35.2 in 2018.
This is encouraging news, reaffirming North Dakota has a healthy economy, high quality of life and ample job opportunities that young workers find appealing, said Gov. Doug Burgum.
“As participation in our Main Street Initiative grows, North Dakota will continue to attract families and young talent by supporting healthy, vibrant communities with smart, efficient infrastructure for a 21st century workforce,” Burgum said.
The recent data from the Census Bureau shows North Dakota is younger than each of its neighboring states with Minnesota at 38.1, Montana at 39.9 and South Dakota at 37.1 years of age.
This is good news for the state, said North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson. This new data indicates the state is attracting and retaining young people, he said.
North Dakota also retained its position as the fourth-youngest state behind Utah at 31, Alaska at 34.6 and Texas at 34.8 years of age.
North Dakota’s economic growth continues to draw young professionals, said Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer.
The Census Bureau estimates also look at race and ethnicity groups both in growth patterns and aging. These estimates show North Dakota is becoming more diverse. The number of individuals identified as Black or African American in the report increased by 211 percent from 2010 to 2018. The Hispanic population increased 119 percent during the same time period.
The North Dakota Census Office within the North Dakota Department of Commerce serves as the state’s liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau and is the state’s official source for demographic information in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.