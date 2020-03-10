Minnesota says it’s prepared for COVID-19

Just as Minnesota was preparing to battle coronavirus and preparing its citizens, two cases appeared within days of each other.
Gov. Tim Walz, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and top legislators spoke at a press briefing Monday, March 2 regarding the state’s preparedness for COVID-19. This briefing came before any cases were confirmed in Minnesota.
There were five suspected cases in Minnesota, all with negative results for the virus. However, officials expected to be hit with the disease as more states are being affected. In the U.S., the number of cases passed 230, while around the world, the number of coronavirus cases passed 100,000 last week. Numbers are changing so quickly as the virus spreads that the News Monitor would have to update this listing hourly in some ccases.
“Based upon what we are seeing, we do believe that it is likely that we will see cases and potentially in the fairly near future,” Malcolm said. “We have the benefit in Minnesota of a strong public health care system that works on these issues all of the time.”
Malcolm announced the state’s public health laboratory is now capable of conducting testing for COVID-19. She said this announcement will be helpful in the state’s efforts to quickly detect and manage cases.
“As COVID-19 has continued to spread throughout the world, Minnesota has been closely tracking this,” Walz said. “The collaboration among the executive branch, governor’s office, public health and legislators is seamless in working together to get that right.”
Walz emphasized the message “preparation is not panic.”
Minnesotans should be comforted knowing there is an experienced and professional Minnesota Department of Health, said House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park). “Every year the Minnesota Department of Health deals with influenza going throughout the population. That experience that they have and managing it very well in the state should make Minnesotans feel confident and comforted that we are ready for this,” Hortman said.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, most COVID-19 cases are likely to be identified in the coming days. Additionally, the CDC reports it is likely person-to-person spreading will continue to occur.
Walz asked Malcolm to convene a private sector leadership group to prepare community mitigation strategies if and when the state sees its first case.
Malcolm said there are many ways in which people can prevent this infection through personal care — cover a cough, wash hands more frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your face, clean surfaces thoroughly, develop a plan to manage family illness and stay home if sick, Malcolm said.
“The key message, perhaps the most important message to prevent community spread, is to stay at home when they are sick,” Malcolm said. “We appreciate it’s not an easy thing, but it is critical.”
The CDC reports there is no vaccine to protect against the virus. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure. Additionally, there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19, but people should seek immediate medical care.
CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has plans and procedures in place to follow, which is already standard practice to prevent the spread of any illness. The guidelines hospital officials follow come directly from the CDC. Additionally, the facility is receiving weekly updates from the state’s department of health and the Minnesota Hospital Association.
Breckenridge is sharing information on the virus internally as well as publicly to provide information about prevention, transmission, symptoms and current state of Minnesota.
Breckenridge Public Schools reported there is no health initiative specific to COVID-19, but school officials remind students and staff of health hygiene practices to prevent the flu and reminders to stay home if there is a fever along with other illness symptoms.
“We are calm, we are focused and we have a plan,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa). “It hasn’t happened in Minnesota yet. We do expect it to come our way and we are ready for it and we know what to do each step of the way, so I want to encourage people that you can be calm, you can be hopeful that we have a plan and we will implement it.”
The News Monitor will continue to cover this public health scare. For more information visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19, https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html, and http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19..
