Mixed results in the kitchen this week — bread is not easy to make

Making bread is harder than it looks — especially when following an old recipe that assumes the baker knows what they are doing.
Previously, my version of “making” bread was taking out frozen dough and letting it rise for several hours in a bread pan before baking. Home-made bread. Voila.
I am a fan of the “Great British Baking Show” and binge watch episodes on a streaming network. It features Paul Hollywood, a celebrity judge who is a master baker. Hollywood also is featured in several “Master Classes.” I watched several episodes so thought myself ready to tackle baking bread from scratch.
Turns out I was wrong.
Yeast is not on any store shelf because of coronavirus. I drove throughout the region trying to find yeast and discovered it is as hard to find as Lysol and disinfecting wipes. I found compressed yeast and thought, why not?
Not sure if I can blame the compressed yeast, but my bread dough never rose above a lump. Seven hours later there wasn’t even a slight elevation in a dough that more resembled cookie batter.
I chose the recipe for Butterhorns because my husband liked the name — this was his fault. I did go to Google several times throughout the bread-making process, first off because the recipe called for scalded milk.
“Google, how do you scald milk?”
“Scalding milk means to slowly heat the milk, stirring constantly.”
Interesting. I would have taken the term “scald” too literally by boiling it. We also don’t have anything other than skim milk in the house, so not sure if the recipe would have been improved by using full-fat milk. The recipe would certainly have been improved by using bread flour.
I then Googled Paul Hollywood’s bread recipes. His No. 1 tip was to not use all-purpose flour. Oops.
Since then, I ordered yeast on an online site because that is the only place I could find it. I also recently purchased bread flour and plan on tackling home-made bread again.
A few days later I made a pork chops and bean dish. We were in the midst of tiling our entryway, so I didn’t have a lot of time to make dinner the past few nights and this seemed like an easy recipe.
The recipe itself is quite basic and doesn’t list how many pork chops should be used. I found pork loin on sale that night, so opted for that instead of pork chops. Anything closer to the bone typically is more tender. These pork loins were a little tough and chewy.
The recipe also doesn’t call for much in the way of spices. I did pepper the loin because in good conscience, I can’t cook any type of meat without some salt and pepper. I also doubled the recipe because we are in the midst of a home improvement project so was looking to stretch this into a few more meals.
The recipe is easy to follow, but we found it to be bland. Adding more spice or fresh herbs definitely would have added more flavor. If I make it again, I think next time I would add frozen hashbrowns. The recipe just called for frozen potatoes, so your guess is as good as mine on what type of frozen potato is needed.
Butterhorns
1 package active dry yeast or 1 cake compressed yeast
1/4 cup water
3/4 cup milk, scalded
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 beaten eggs
4 1/2 cups sifted enriched flour
Oven 400 degrees
Soften the active dry yeast in warm water (110 degrees) or the compressed yeast in lukewarm water (85 degrees).
Combine milk, shortening, sugar and salt; cool to lukewarm. Add yeast mixture and mix well. Add eggs, then flour; mix to smooth, soft dough.
Knead lightly on floured surface. Place dough in greased bowl, turning once to grease surface; cover and let rise until dough doubles in bulk.
Divide dough in thirds; roll each third on lightly floured surface to 9-inch circles. Brush with melted fat. Cut each circle in 12 to 16 wedge-shaped pieces; roll each wedge, starting with wide end and rolling to a point.
Arrange rolls in a greased baking pan; brush with melted fat or oil. Cover and let rise until very light. Bake in hot oven (400 degrees) for 15 minutes.
For crescents, shape in curve on baking pan. Makes 3 dozen rolls.
Pork Chops and Bean Dish
Pork chops
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup sour cream
1 can green beans
1/2 package Ore-Ida frozen potatoes
2 tablespoons oil
Paprika
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
Oven 400 degrees
Brown pork chops in 2 tablespoons of oil dusted with paprika.
Heat the following, but do not boil — cream of mushroom soup, sour cream and parsley flakes.
Drain green beans.
Put potatoes on bottom, then green beans, then soup mixture. Put pork chops on top. Bake at 400 degrees, covered, for 45 minutes.
