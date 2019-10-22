Mom and Dad, quit feeling so guilty about everything

In North Dakota we have more than 1,700 inmates in custody. Another 6,100 former prisoners are on parole or probation. We also have 7,300 unruly and delinquent kids as juvenile court referrals.
These are only the wrongdoers who have been caught. There are uncounted thousands more who have not been caught or identified by the criminal justice system. Then there are thousands more who have not arrived but are well on the way to crime and delinquency. County sheriffs and city police know of thousands more who have the rank of troublemakers.
Behind all of this crime and delinquency are parents walking the floor at night wringing their hands over their wayward descendants and asking themselves in a tsunami of guilt and shame “what have we done wrong?”
By the numbers, we have more than enough parental guilt in North Dakota to eat the hearts out of thousands of innocent parents.
Parents of all of those who have run afoul the law are thinking that waywardness was caused by their failure to bring children up the way they should go. Dad and Mom, it’s all your fault. The Bible says so. And most of us believe it.
When we see parents trying to subdue an unruly child, our first thought is that home life was the cause of such a brat.
“It’s a lie,” says contrarian Larry Osborne in his book 10 Dumb Things Smart Christians Believe. According to Osborne, we have bought into the idea a godly home guarantees godly kids.
“It’s a lie and every lie …ends up being a house of cards, destined to collapse under the pressing weight of time, truth and reality.” Osborne says “the culprit is as likely to be genetics as home life.”
Most families suffer from behavioral variations in their own children, some with a bent for rebellion and some respect the norms and law. The same parents followed the same parenting practices and ended up with different children,
This ought to assuage the guilt of parents who have three good kids and one black sheep.
Now Pastor Osborne certainly believes that parents should make a best effort, but they should accept the facts and not take all of the blame for the wayward child or adult who ended up in the criminal justice system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.