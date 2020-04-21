Quantcast

Mooreton hosts March 30 blood drive for Vitalant

Mooreton hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on March 30 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, which collected a 23 units of blood products.

Twenty-five people volunteered to donate blood, with 21 able to give. Two donors came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were four people who volunteered for the first time.

The Rev. Kurtis Gunwall coordinated the drive.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.

