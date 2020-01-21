Quantcast
BRIEFS

MSUM releases dean’s list — area college students are on it

A number of area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019.

Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor. 

Local students included Victoria Arnold of Wyndmere, exercise science; Peyton Foertsch, Wyndmere, elementary inclusive education; Derek Haus, Hankinson, information technology; Ethan Mahrer, Hankinson, criminal justice; Anna Mauch, Wyndmere, elementary inclusive education; Nicholas Mauch, Hankinson, finance; Alexandria Searles, Wyndmere, elementary inclusive education; and Megan Strege, Wyndmere, nursing.

