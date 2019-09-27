Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking

Multi-vehicle accident

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Miulti-vehicle accident
Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Multiple agencies including Mooreton, Dwight and Great Bend fire departments, Richland County Sheriff's Office and Ambulance Services Inc., responded to an accident on Interstate 29, about four miles south of the Highway 13 interchange.

Both vehicles were charred from a fire that sprouted after a small SUV ran into the back of a flatbed trailer.

Look for updates on this accident later tonight..

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories