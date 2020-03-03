N.D. Game and Fish recognizes volunteers - many area residents found on this list

Volunteer instructors for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department were recently recognized at an annual recognition event in Bismarck.
Instructors from this area recognized included Wayne Beyer of Wahpeton and Jack Lalor of Lidgerwood for 30 years of service.
Recognized for 25 years of service were Joe O’Meara of Hankinson, Paul Roeder of Milnor and Robert Sanden of Barney.
A 15-year service award was presented to Keith Kinneberg of Wahpeton.
Recognized for five years of service were Jason Forster of Lidgerwood, David Hammond of Abercrombie and Joel Johnson of Mooreton.
Two-year active instructors recognized were Lisa Buckhaus of Hankinson, Seth Engelstad of Mooreton and Michael Goroski of Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.