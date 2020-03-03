Quantcast
N.D. Game and Fish recognizes volunteers - many area residents found on this list

Metro Creative Graphics

Volunteer instructors for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department were recently recognized at an annual recognition event in Bismarck.

Instructors from this area recognized included Wayne Beyer of Wahpeton and Jack Lalor of Lidgerwood for 30 years of service.

Recognized for 25 years of service were Joe O’Meara of Hankinson, Paul Roeder of Milnor and Robert Sanden of Barney.

A 15-year service award was presented to Keith Kinneberg of Wahpeton.

Recognized for five years of service were Jason Forster of Lidgerwood, David Hammond of Abercrombie and Joel Johnson of Mooreton.

Two-year active instructors recognized were Lisa Buckhaus of Hankinson, Seth Engelstad of Mooreton and Michael Goroski of Wahpeton.

