Narrow escapes may have been on purpose

Like everyone else, columnists have their favorites, too. Dang it, this is a tough pill to swallow. Dean Meyer, whose column, Hat Tips, has been running in these parts since 1982, is hanging up his Smith-Corona — which is like a Smith & Wesson, only more dangerous and way funnier.
You know what was happening in 1982 when Dean started writing? Well, AT&T was still a monopoly. A loaf of bread was 50 cents and a gallon of gas was 91 cents. A GMC pickup would set you back $5,400. That’ll get you the floor mats today. You could mail a newspaper column for 20 cents and it would actually get there.
How many weekly columns can you write in 38 years? 1,976. Except last week Dean missed one because he was in a Las Vegas jail, which, if you think of it, is one of the more positive outcomes of a visit to Vegas.
You’re probably wondering how I can make such scurrilous, defamatory and wildly untrue statements about a North Dakota literary icon. Easy. Dean no longer has a column with which to defend himself. That’s why I’m never retiring. I’m basically writing in self-defense.
Hat Tips has caused me to laugh out loud on Mondays even when I was on another stressful deadline with the Wishek Star, where his column will be found this week for the last time. Unless he takes the bait to explain exactly why he ended up in the hoosegow. Now, hoosegow isn’t a word I would normally use, but it would be right at home in Dean’s columns about cowboy adventures like pulling calves, outrunning enraged bulls or even more dangerous, buying Shirley farm implements for her birthday.
There’s a reason Shirley told me once I was her favorite columnist. Sure, I never bought her a birthday gift, but then again, I never bought her a bale feeder.
As a guy who’s been writing columns for nearly 30 years, I know how tough it can be to come up with new material every week. Especially if you’re in jail. I sometimes wondered if Dean didn’t just go out to buy a skittish horse or get between a cow and a calf on purpose just to have a narrow escape to write about.
So who’s going to step up? Not me. Although I’ve been scraped off a horse in a shelter belt and outrun a Galloway bull named, fittingly, Charger, my time in the 40-yard dash these days could be measured by geologists. Oh, an adventure like that could yield one good column. In obituary form. But I’ll guarantee you Lloyd Omdahl doesn’t have the wheels for it either.
It’s official. Dean Meyer, Columnist Emeritus. Unless he wants to explain those pending charges in Vegas. One way or another, come hell or high water, one of these days Dean and I are going to have a beer together in some West River watering hole, and that will be something. Only one of us will write about it.
Later, Dean.
