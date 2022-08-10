Natural gas pipeline ‘vital for future of southeastern North Dakota’

Clockwise from left, North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, state Sen. Larry Luick, Republican-District 25, and state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, were among those staying informed at a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting in Wahpeton.
More than 50 political and business leaders met Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Wahpeton to be updated on the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline.
Guests included U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R.N.D., Jeff Rust, executive vice president of WBI Energy, and Larry Oswald, director of business development and energy services at Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU). As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, the project Wahpeton Expansion Project still needs approval from the Federal Energy Regulator Commission (FERC).
“North Dakota is a leader in energy development, but in order to build upon our past success, we need FERC to help unleash more domestic energy production and enable us to construct pipeline infrastructure, like WBI’s expansion project, to bring that energy to market,” Hoeven said.
If approved, the Wahpeton Expansion Project is expected to be constructed beginning in early 2024. Service would then begin that November. The completed 60.5 mile, 12-inch diameter pipeline would deliver 20.6 million cubic feet of natural gas from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton, News Monitor previously reported.
Guests of the Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting included, among others, Dale Rubish, president of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation; Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth; and executives from Red River Valley and Western Railroad, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, GIANT Snacks, Inc. ComDel Innovation, Cargill, Corteva Agriscience and Red River Communications.
“What a great opportunity this was to get everybody in the room and informed on this great, big huge expansion and what it’s going to do for our city and the Red River Valley,” Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said. “We’re just excited. We’ve had to turn down industry coming here because we didn’t have enough gas. Now, it’s just going to open up so many doors for Wahpeton and allow us to grow so much.”
North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, called the meeting an awesome experience.
“We need to have more communication between these companies that are pushing things and the jurisdictional people that are involved in making these things happen,” Luick said. “I’m very happy that this is coming to the southeast corner of the state. This is a big boon for everybody.”
Luick is among North Dakota District 25’s current state legislature candidates. In the interest of approximate equal opportunities for candidates, News Monitor reached out to Luick’s opponent. North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod was unavailable for comment Tuesday, Aug. 9. State House of Representatives candidate Kathy Skroch said that day that she has long been interested in dealing with the infrastructure needs of Richland County, North Dakota, and is a supporter of the WBI project.
“It’s going to be a benefit, bringing industry to Wahpeton,” Skroch said.
North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, said WBI and MDU seem to be on schedule.
“They’ve laid out their plan, they know exactly what they’re doing and they have the cooperation of the majority of the landowners as far as the surveying process,” Schreiber-Beck said. “There’s a lot of hoops and they’re stepping through them quite well.”
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog stressed the urgency of FERC approving the Wahpeton Expansion Project.
“This project is vital for the future of southeastern North Dakota,” Mitskog said. “I’m grateful for all of the work from the local community and industry, as well as from MDU and WBI, that has made this project a reality.”
