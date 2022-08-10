Natural gas pipeline ‘vital for future of southeastern North Dakota’

Clockwise from left, North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, state Sen. Larry Luick, Republican-District 25, and state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, were among those staying informed at a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

More than 50 political and business leaders met Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Wahpeton to be updated on the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline.

Guests included U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R.N.D., Jeff Rust, executive vice president of WBI Energy, and Larry Oswald, director of business development and energy services at Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU). As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, the project Wahpeton Expansion Project still needs approval from the Federal Energy Regulator Commission (FERC).



