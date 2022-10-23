North Dakota District 25’s two state Senate and three state House of Representatives candidates each have experience serving much of Richland County. Thanks to redistricting, the state senator and two state representatives elected this year will serve all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County, North Dakota.

Incumbent state Reps. Alisa Mitskog and Cynthia Schreiber-Beck face Rep. Kathy Skroch, who served North Dakota District 26 prior to redistricting. Mitskog is a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Schreiber-Beck and Skroch are Republicans. All are seeking a four-year term in office.



