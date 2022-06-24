Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., declared the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday, June 24 decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade as returning “power to the states where it belongs.”
Formally known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the decision received a 5-1-3 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts reported by the Associated Press as wanting to stop short of ending the abortion right.
The court’s decision allows states to set their own laws related to abortion, Burgum’s office stated. Burgum stated Friday that his administration has “consistently supported pro-life legislation.”
In 2007, the North Dakota Legislature passed a law that makes it a class C felony to perform an abortion in North Dakota except to save the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest.
“The law will take effect on the 30th day after the North Dakota Attorney General certifies to legislative council that the U.S. Supreme Court has restored to the states the authority to prohibit abortion,” Burgum’s office stated.
Burgum said his administration will now work “diligently” to fulfill its “constitutional duty.”
“We must now turn to prioritizing women’s health, including expectant mothers and children in need,” the governor stated.
The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League’s statement Friday implied that the state’s abortion policy will neither prioritize women’s health nor act in accordance with personal freedom.
“In 2014, North Dakota rejected a measure that would have completely banned abortions with over 64% of the vote,” Communications Director Laura Dronen stated. “The North Dakota Democratic-NPL stands with a woman’s intrinsic right to make their own, personal health care decisions without the interference of the government. We will continue to fight for that right, and to push for investments in health care, child care, and food security that truly protect life.”
The North Dakota Republican Party, meanwhile, reiterated the feeling that Friday’s decision was a victory.
“Today’s historic Supreme Court ruling is a truly incredible victory for the rights of the unborn and all Americans who care deeply about the sanctity of life,” ND GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer stated. “I want to particularly thank the passionate pro-life defenders who have fought tirelessly to protect the sanctity of life over the past 50 years. Our voices were finally heard, and now so will those of the unborn. From the bottom of my heart, thank you and God bless you.”
North Dakota state Rep. Joshua Boschee, Dem-NPL-District 44, publicly shared his concern that change will not stop with the Roe v. Wade overturning. Boschee, a gay man, addressed comments from Justice Clarence Thomas.
“Many women in our lives no longer have the freedom to make their own decisions,” Boschee stated. “Members of the Court, policy makers, and candidates will continue to chip away at the long standing legal precedent of the right to privacy and autonomy. They’re now saying the quiet parts out loud. In Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion he blatantly states that the court should reconsider other legal precedents including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Griswold v. Connecticut, decided in 1965, allowed married couples to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction. Lawrence v. Texas, decided in 2003, ruled that sanctions of criminal punishment for those who commit sodomy are unconstitutional. Obergefell v. Hodges, decided in 2015, ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples.
North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress responded favorably to Friday’s ruling.
“This ruling from the Supreme Court is a win for life and states’ rights,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “It is one of the most consequential decisions in my lifetime. In the last 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision, millions of helpless babies have been murdered. Countless lives will now be saved and the fundamental principle of federalism is restored. This ruling reaffirms the tradition of the state of North Dakota to protect every human life whether unborn or aged, healthy or sick, and I am heartened the majority of the Supreme Court agrees.”
While Cramer is not up for re-election in November, his colleague, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is. Hoeven, previously North Dakota’s governor, also issued a positive statement Friday.
“The Supreme Court’s decision respects the sanctity of life and rightfully denies that the Constitution provided a right to abortion,” Hoeven said. “The ruling is consistent with my work as governor of North Dakota and in the Senate to advance pro-life legislation and support policies that protect the health of mothers and children. At the same time, this is a historic ruling for both life and states’ rights, and we will continue working to protect the unborn and preserve the sanctity of life.”
Hoeven’s challenger in the U.S. Senate election, Katrina Christensen, Dem-NPL-N.D., criticized his record and also warned of lasting effects.
“Senator John Hoeven claims to be pro-life while openly celebrating this devastating ruling against women,” Christensen stated. “Meanwhile, he has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, ignores oil leaks that affect our drinking water, and aims to gut Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. … Only voting this November can save us from losing more rights to a court that looks back to before the Revolution, before the Civil War, before suffrage to justify its moral and religious views as ‘constitutional.’ We have work to do. Women will die as a result of this.”
North Dakota’s delegation is completed by Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who is also up for re-election in November.
“The Supreme Court’s decision is a victory for life. The power to protect the unborn should be left to the people and their elected state representatives,” Armstrong stated. “I am proud to defend the right to life and liberty for every American, born and unborn. As we celebrate today’s decision, we must recommit to upholding the sanctity of life for all.”
Armstrong’s challenger, U.S. House candidate Mark Haugen, attacked the incumbent’s record.
“Rep. Armstrong voted against the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriation Act, a bill to restore the domestic supply of infant formula. The bill also helps agencies stop fraudulent and unsafe baby formula from entering the marketplace,” Haugen stated. “The difference between Rep. Armstrong and I is that I believe in quality of life for the entire duration of life, not merely up until they are born. I will be a Congressman who fights to make our state, and our country, a better place than what we inherited for future generations.”
