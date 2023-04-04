ND governor vetoes school pronoun bill (copy)

With the stroke of his pen, Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2231 on Thursday, March 30, sending the controversial piece of legislation back to the Senate. The bill introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, passed through the North Dakota Senate with a 34-12 vote and a 60-32 vote in the North Dakota House of Representatives.
SB 2231 would adapt school policy to prevent practices regarding expressed gender in the classroom The bill further stated that policies may be made in consultation with the student’s parents or guardians.
Opponents of the bill have said the legislation would be harmful to a specific group of individuals — regarding a problem that isn’t even a problem.
In a letter written to the president of the Senate, Burgum takes issue with the bill’s ambiguity and foresees the possibility of negatively impacting teachers.
“The teaching profession is challenging enough without the heavy hand of state government forcing teachers to take on the role of pronoun police,” Burgum wrote. “Parents, teachers and administrators using compassion, empathy and common sense can address individual and infrequent situations that may arise.”
However, Burgum’s veto doesn’t mean he disagrees with the bill’s purpose. He claims that the First Amendment already prohibits compelled speech and protects teachers from speaking contrary to their beliefs, writing that if the bill only contained Section 1, he would have no objections to signing it into law.
“At the end of the day, children are the future of our state, and we have a duty to protect them all,” Burgum wrote. “North Dakota will continue to stand for free speech, local control and freedom from discrimination.”
Some organizations, like the ACLU, have come out in support of this veto decision, saying the issue is simple and shouldn’t be controversial.
“All people are affected by gender and have identities that need to be affirmed and respected, but many cisgender people do not need to worry about having our gender identities recognized,” ACLU of North Dakota Advocacy Manager Cody Schuler said. “That isn’t the case for many gender nonconforming and transgender folks. For trans youth, especially those who cannot be safe at home, school may be one of the few places to be themselves. Trans youth thrive when they are affirmed in their gender identity, which includes being called by a name and pronouns that reflect who they are.”
North Dakota legislators still have a chance to pass the bill and override Burgum’s veto. This would require a 2/3 majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The bill passed with this majority in the Senate but just narrowly missed the mark in the House.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.