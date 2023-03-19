ND Senate to soon vote on amended library content bill?

As of Friday, March 17, a North Dakota Senate vote on the amended House Bill 1205 was pending. The state House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, had not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation to Senate Bill 2360.
In its current form, HB 1205 specifically concerns the banning of “explicit sexual material” in public libraries’ collections for minors. Introduced by House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor and Rep. Vicky Steiner, both R-District 37, HB 1205 received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.
The current bill, as reported by Forum News Service, defines explicit sexual material as “any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”
Testifying before the committee on Monday, March 13, Lefor said HB 1205 was inspired by one book. “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” a graphic novel by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan, is one of several that according to Lefor, “contain drawings of explicit sexual material that for decorum purposes I will not describe.”
“The books we are talking about today are sexually explicit and pornographic books, often with very graphic depictions of sexual activity,” Lefor wrote, quoting “topic matter expert” Christopher Rufo. “This is just not appropriate, and (it’s) certainly not a book ban to say we don’t want pornography targeting our young children in elementary schools.”
HB 1205 previously passed in the North Dakota House with a 65-28 vote. The opposition included Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. In February, both women said a library’s content is a local issue and that youth’s access to content is a parental responsibility.
Should HB 1205 become law, North Dakota’s public libraries will be required by Jan. 1, 2024, to have policies and procedures in place for:
• removal or relocation of explicit sexual material
• development of a book collection that is appropriate for the age and maturity levels of individuals who may access the materials, as well as being suitable for, and consistent with, the library’s purpose
• handling requests for removal or relocation of books
• periodically reviewing the library’s collection for explicit sexual material
“Libraries also would have to submit a ‘compliance report’ on their policies to lawmakers,” FNS reported.
As for SB 2360, its current form includes several topics. “Obscene material” and “obscene performance” are defined as something which:
• “taken as a whole, the average person, applying contemporary North Dakota standards, would find predominantly appeals to a prurient interest”
• “depicts or describes in a patently offensive manner sexual conduct, whether normal or perverted”
• “taken as a whole, the reasonable person would find lacking in serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value”
The bill, introduced by five state senators and a state representative, passed in the North Dakota Senate on Feb. 16, 2023 with a 38-9 vote. Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, was among the majority voters.
Nearly 170 testimonials on SB 2360 have been received as of March 17. They include 57 testimonials — one neutral, 22 in opposition and 34 in favor — submitted or given by 54 individuals before the Senate’s vote and 109 testimonials — 81 in opposition and 28 in favor submitted or given by 99 individuals between March 9-14.
“Whether material or a performance is obscene must be judged with reference to reasonable adults, unless it appears from the character of the material or the circumstances of its dissemination that the material or performance is designed for minors or (another especially) susceptible audience, in which case that material or performance must be judged with reference to that type of audience,” SB 2360 states.
Should SB 2360 be enacted into law, a person would be found guilty of a class B misdemeanor if they willfully display at newsstands “or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public” any photograph, book, paperback book, pamphlet or magazine, the exposed cover or available content of which either contains:
• “explicit sexual material that is harmful to minors”
• “or exploits, is devoted to, or contains depictions or written descriptions of nude or partially denuded figures posed or presented in a manner to exploit sex, lust or perversion”
Unlike House Bill 1205, which was recently amended to focus solely on youth collections in public libraries, SB 2360 remains broad as of press time. Libraries on the whole are affected by SB 2360, which goes into detail about “explicit sexual material” and “nude or partially denuded human figures.”
“An employee of a school district, state agency or public library is not exempt from prosecution for willful indecent exposure of child sexual abuse material or pornography to a minor,” SB 2360 states.
Seth O’Neill, an attorney from Bismarck, testified on behalf of CAWS North Dakota. The anti-sexual and domestic violence organization often provides educational pamphlets on topics including sexual assault.
“Under this bill, a staff member of our program could be charged with a class B misdemeanor for having these pamphlets available in the lobby of their location,” O’Neill stated. “Although this may not be the intent of this bill, this is a grim reality of what could happen if this bill passes. This bill would hinder our efforts to educate victims on sexual assault and ensuring the safety of all North Dakotans.”