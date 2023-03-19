ND Senate to soon vote on amended library content bill?

In its current form, North Dakota House Bill 1205 specifically concerns the banning of 'explicit sexual material' in public libraries’ collections for minors. The bill has received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.

As of Friday, March 17, a North Dakota Senate vote on the amended House Bill 1205 was pending. The state House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, had not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation to Senate Bill 2360.

