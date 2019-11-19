NDDOT plans to improve drivers license services

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is launching “Drive ND” to improve driver’s license customer service and reduce wait times. The Drive ND blueprint renovates driver services through expansion and modernization of various driver’s license operations over the next few months.
“The demand for driver license services continues to grow in North Dakota due to the impending REAL ID deadline and increases in population,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “We need to act now to meet customer needs and reduce wait times. Drive ND will immediately improve customer service as we upgrade driver’s license processes across the state.”
Drive ND will focus on seven steps:
√ Increase staff numbers in Fargo, Bismarck and Williston.
√ Expand REAL ID Saturdays. NDDOT will add more designated REAL ID Saturdays, starting in January where customers can make appointments for REAL IDs in Fargo and Bismarck.
√ Relocate Fargo Driver’s License office. In December, the Fargo Driver’s License office will move to a temporary location for one year as the remodeling process takes place in the current building. The new location at Village West Mall on 13th Avenue South in Fargo is larger.
√ Work with public schools and private businesses to provide more driver’s license testing for Class D driver’s license.
√ Obtain additional private sector support for commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing.
√ Modernize operations for faster service.
√ Renovate and relocate Minot and Williston offices to larger spaces improving customer service in those areas of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.