“Christmas Memories” is the newest holiday show with entertainers from Medora, North Dakota. It will be performed in 20 different North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota communities including Wahpeton.
For nearly a decade, Medora Musical performers have brought family-friendly holiday fun when they’ve traveled. Christmas Memories includes a new featured act, The Waddington Brothers, along with longtime favorites like host Bill Sorensen and “Queen of the West” Emily Walter.
Twin Towns Area citizens and visitors will be able to see Christmas Memories on Monday, Dec. 12. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Bremer Bank Theatre, Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
“It’s a wholesome, family-friendly show that really puts people in a celebratory holiday mood,” said Sorensen, who also produces the Medora Christmas show and is himself a longtime Medora performer.
Once the Medora entertainers come to a community, citizens clamor for return visits each year. Christmas Memories will celebrate both the sacred and secular traditions of the season, according to pre-event information.
“Sometimes it’s hard doing these tours. The hotel doesn’t have the room reservations right or we arrived late because there was no visibility and we had to stop driving or we aren’t even sure if we’ll be able to have a show the next day because of the weather or sickness. That’s when it can be stressful,” Sorensen said.
All of those stresses are quickly and thoroughly discarded when the Medora Christmas entertainers see, listen to and feel what their show means to people. Sorensen has met so many people who have traveled many miles, changed their plans or otherwise made it a tradition to see the cheer given by him and his friends.
“A couple weeks ago, I was at a football game at NDSU,” Sorensen said. “I was walking down the foyer when a lady grabbed my arm. She wanted to know if we were going to do a Medora show this year. I told her that we were and she started to cry. She was crying because she was so happy for this. People have made our show part of their Christmases.”
Christmas Memories, as mentioned, will feature The Waddington Brothers. They are a quartet from southwestern North Dakota who have been performing together since 2004.
“They have built a national reputation as a versatile acoustic group with a musical style that ranges from hard driving bluegrass to mellow and dynamic western harmonies,” according to pre-event information. “The oldest Waddington brother, Seth, is the leader of the quartet. He started playing guitar at age 10 under the tutelage of his father. Ethan first picked up the five-string banjo at age 11. He was 18 he took second place in the National Bluegrass Banjo championships. He also plays the upright bass. Jacob has played the Mandolin since he was 12 and also plays the four-string tenor guitar. At 17, Job is the youngest Waddington. He specializes in playing the upright bass and the chromatic harmonica.”
Sorensen remembered listening to the Waddingtons perform last summer in Medora. They might have came from a small town, but as far as Sorenson’s concerned, they’ve always been a big time group.
“We’ll also have Colin Zasadny, who I can say that I’ve helped a little,” Sorensen said. “I can’t really say that I’ve helped him anymore. He’s an unbelievable guy, 21 years old and a close-up magician for more than 11 years.”
Returning performers include Travis Smith, Amberly Rosen, Misti Koop and, of course, Walter.
“My good friend, the Queen of the West,” Sorensen said with pride. “We’ve got so much talent, instrumentally, vocally, with comedy and magic.”