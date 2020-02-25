Quantcast
BRIEFS

NDSU holds its winter commencement ceremonies

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
NDSU holds its winter commencement ceremonies
Buy Now
Submitted

A number of area college students graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees.

Sierra Heitkamp and Paul Moffet, both of Barney, earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics. Moffet was an honor student.

From Hankinson, Lana Charvat earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Brianna Stein earned her master’s degree in educational leadership; while Samantha Hinrichs and Erika Illies, both of Lidgerwood, earned master’s degrees in educational leadership.

Master’s degrees in educational leadership were earned by Shannon Berndt and Krista Bussman of Milnor, honor student Aaron Mennis of Mooreton received a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences; and Cara Cody-Braun and Stacey Strenge of Wyndmere earned master’s degrees in educational leadership.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories