NDSU holds its winter commencement ceremonies

A number of area college students graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees.
Sierra Heitkamp and Paul Moffet, both of Barney, earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics. Moffet was an honor student.
From Hankinson, Lana Charvat earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Brianna Stein earned her master’s degree in educational leadership; while Samantha Hinrichs and Erika Illies, both of Lidgerwood, earned master’s degrees in educational leadership.
Master’s degrees in educational leadership were earned by Shannon Berndt and Krista Bussman of Milnor, honor student Aaron Mennis of Mooreton received a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences; and Cara Cody-Braun and Stacey Strenge of Wyndmere earned master’s degrees in educational leadership.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.
