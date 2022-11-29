New, returning, evolving leaders reflect on change

Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This third installment looks at leadership changes in Richland County, North Dakota, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and their cities.
Change was something of a constant for southern Red River Valley residents throughout 2022.
The year included redistricting that made North Dakota District 25 and Richland County nearly identical, sheriff and county commissioner races in Richland and Wilkin counties, and no shortage of elections, re-elections, appointments and hirings.
“It’s been so far, so good,” said Adam Ward, appointed mayor of Hankinson in July 2022, one month after his first election to the city council. “I’ve been trying to learn the ins and outs, the ropes of the city since then. I’ve also been trying to formulate a plan in keeping the city continuing its progress.”
Ward is not alone in forming the multi-year plan, which News Monitor first reported on in July. He mentioned organizations including the Hankinson Community Development Corporation, whose priorities include finding businesses interested in coming to town, and the Hankinson Housing Authority, which considers citizens and the city’s housing needs. This can include improving lots in and around the city, whether by renovation or demolition of dilapidated properties, or by pursuing new development.
“It’s been about 4-5 years since Prairie Pines was started with 45 lots and we’ve seen a lot of interest since then. There’s been 10-11 homes built in those last years. It’s really good to see growth, whether it’s young people coming to town to raise their young families or older folks coming to retire in a comfortable community,” Ward said.
Change seen throughout 2022 was joined by continuity and the ever-present reminder of why many people run for office.
Wahpeton Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb wasn’t up for election or running for an office in 2022. She said she embraces change and is happy to see new faces on her city’s council.
“I believe the citizens and residents of Wahpeton should know what ward they live in and if you are passionate about this community, I encourage young and old to run for office when re-election comes,” Fobb said. “I think it takes both the council as a whole and the people for success. Council meetings are open to the public for questions or concerns and as a citizen, if there is something on the agenda or in the works that you may have a concern or question about, please ask or raise that concern. The council works when we can have open and honest conversations about city matters and are making sure we make decisions in the best interest of the city.”
An organization spanning the cities is North Dakota State College of Science. Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, was hired as the college’s 10th president on March 31, 2022 by the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education (SBHE). Flanigan recalls an exciting day and many whirlwind months since then for himself and wife Michele.
Like many people in the southern Red River Valley, Flanigan is preparing for North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly. He’s been consulting with leaders like re-elected North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Beck, R-District 25, on topics including improving the formula for higher education funding and NDSCS’ planned expansion of its precision agriculture program.
“One of the things I told board member Volk (Jeffrey Volk, North Dakota SBHE) is that the one thing he could do to really help us is conveying to legislators that the funding model currently in place doesn’t help us keep up with deferred maintenance. There are flat roofs on campus which had 20-year lifespans when there were installed. I have 14 buildings with roofs older than 20 years,” Flanigan said.
Richland County Commissioner-elect Terry Goerger, a rural Mantador resident, officially takes office Tuesday, Dec. 6. Goerger said he does not have any immediate goals, but is certainly going to be active.
“I’ll be trying to figure out how things operate, seeing what issues are in front of us on the commission and dealing with those through discussion,” Goerger said.
County citizens have communicated with Goerger about their hopes for improvement, he said. He reminds residents and voters that feedback works better when it’s joined by participation.
“I think that if residents want something changed or have a concern, it’s best to bring it to the forefront,” Goerger said. “The best way to do that is to talk to a commissioner, engage them. There’s five commissioners and we can only see so much on our own. I do think that we’ve had very stronger leadership before and I think we still do.”
Earlier this month, Goerger received the most votes in Richland County’s commissioners election. He will serve on a board including re-elected Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
“I can’t speak for the voters. They spoke when they voted. I’ve been in business here for 30-40 years and in the county all my life. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people through the county and I believe they thought I might do a good job. I appreciate that,” Goerger said.
Hankinson continues to progress, Ward said. He resists the “bedroom community” label, talking about the amenities the city has and the attitudes they inspire from citizens.
“People are realizing the costs of driving to Fargo or outside of their community, and why they should support their local communities,” Ward said. “You’re definitely going to miss a local business if it’s not there.”
Editor’s Note: News Monitor will take closer looks at North Dakota’s higher education funding formula and NDSCS’ planned precision agriculture expansion in further articles.