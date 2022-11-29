Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This third installment looks at leadership changes in Richland County, North Dakota, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and their cities.

Change was something of a constant for southern Red River Valley residents throughout 2022.

New, returning, evolving leaders reflect on change

Wahpeton Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb shared her thoughts about why people pursue leadership.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, was hired in March as North Dakota State College of Science's 10th president. Like many in the Red River Valley, he awaits the upcoming 68 North Dakota Legislative Assembly, which begins in January.